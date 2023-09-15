Protesting Diepsloot residents demand to present grievances at police station

The Diepsloot Community Forum is leading a march against high levels of crime in the township.

JOHANNESBURG - Diepsloot residents are demanding that their memorandum be handed over at the local police station and not at a park as was initially agreed.

While the number of demonstrators grows, police are keeping a close eye on the group.

Leaders of the Diepsloot Community Forum said they agreed to march to the Sarafina Park because the police station commander in the area denied them access to the police station.

Community members were under the impression that they would be handing over a memorandum to Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela and Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

But they have been addressed by Johannesburg district commissioner, Max Masha.

To the annoyance of marchers, Masha told them that Mawela was at an engagement abroad.

Diepsloot Community Forum leader, Vincent Ndou: "We are not playing games here. We asked them about the commissioner this morning, only to find out they've sent someone else."

After consultation with his colleagues, Masha agreed that demonstrators could make their way to police where they will now hand over a memorandum.