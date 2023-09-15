Postbank resignations, ploy to avoid accounting for unlawful conduct - Gungubele

The resignation letters of Postbank's chair and several board members were made public on Thursday amid allegations of an unlawful R140 million contract and a system failure that delayed the payment of Sassa grants to approximately 600,000 beneficiaries.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mondli Gungubele said the pre-emptive mass resignation of the South African Postbank's board of directors and chairperson was to avoid accountability for unlawful conduct.

While thousands of social grant beneficiaries desperately waited for their grant payouts after a "technical glitch" last week, the minister dismissed the board of directors of the bank amid allegations of an unlawful contract worth R140 million.

The minister’s remarks came hours after the resignation letters of Postbank chair Thobile Wonci and several board members were made public.

Gungubele briefed the media on Thursday about the system failure that affected 600,000 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries, mainly the elderly, disabled and those receiving the child support grant.

Gungubele said a forensic investigation report by auditing firm KPMG found that service providers were being paid millions without valid contracts, and proper procurement processes being followed at the Postbank.

"Someone has to accept responsibility. In this instance, in our view, we are clear the board had to accept that responsibility. Why they opted to resign before we take a decision in the [annual general meeting] AGM, they are better placed to explain that."

The minister refuted claims by the board members that he created a "hostile and oppressive" environment.

"I'm not interested in how ugly I look, when do I smile, and when do I cry. I'm not going to respond to those but there is a fundamental issue on the table - the state of governance at Postbank."

This comes as Postbank is still dealing with a system upgrade that has left thousands of beneficiaries in limbo.