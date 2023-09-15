Police visibility heightened in Ulundi ahead of Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi died last week, just two weeks after celebrating his 95th birthday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police visibility has been heightened in preparation for the 20,000 mourners expected to gather in Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday to pay their last respects to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Buthelezi died last week, just two weeks after celebrating his 95th birthday.

Police have urged mourners to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner.



"Amabutho and those who will be dressed in traditional regalia are advised that traditional spears and shields will be allowed at the venue in line with the Zulu tradition and culture and for the sole purpose of honouring the late prince. However, members of the public are warned that no firearms will be permitted at the stadium and no illegal discharge of firearms will be tolerated," said police spokesperson Althenda Mathe.