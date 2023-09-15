Go

Police probing fatal shooting in Goodwood

Western Cape police detectives are investigating a case of murder and four attempted murders following a shooting in Goodwood.

FILE: Police tape at a crime scene. Picture: Thomas Holder/Eyewitness News.
15 September 2023 14:14

The gun attack happened on the corner of Voortrekker and Hamilton streets on Thursday night.

A child is among those wounded.

The police's Frederick van Wyk explains: "A 31-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded and three others, aged between 8 and 25, were injured. The injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The motive for the shooting appeared to be robbery. The suspects fled the scene on foot."

