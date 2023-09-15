Philippi waste collection temporarily withdrawn after two guards killed: CoCT

Two security guards escorting municipal staff and refuse collection trucks were killed in the Philippi East area on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says waste collection in the Philippi East area has temporarily been withdrawn, following the murders of two security guards escorting municipal staff.

The pair was shot and killed on Thursday while escorting refuse collection trucks in the area.

The city said this was the second time in 2023 that waste collection services needed to be withdrawn in the area after contractors were threatened by extortionists earlier in the year.

The city's Urban Waste Management MMC, Grant Twigg, said they were considering other options to ensure services resumed uninterrupted.

"We call on residents to assist us and refrain from dumping uncollected waste. Liaise with your ward councillors, watch the media, including the city's social media channels, on how we intend to proceed."