Parly rejects FF Plus motion to establish ad-hoc committee to probe farm attacks

Though FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald argued that the farming community was critical to the country’s economy and needed to be protected.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly rejected a motion called by the Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) to establish an ad-hoc committee to investigate farm attacks.

The motion was denied by Parliament on Thursday after the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rejected the idea.

FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said the farming community was critical for the country's economy and needed to be protected.

However, the ANC said the motion was alarmist and an electioneering strategy.

Groenewald told the NA that farmers had an impact on every South African’s life.

“The importance of the agricultural sector is applicable to each and every one of us. If you wake up in the morning and make yourself a cup of coffee or tea, if you have breakfast, we must thank the farmers of South Africa.”

Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale said that crime affected everyone and there was no need for a committee.

“I can mention many other areas of crime and criminality that are threatening to plunge our country into a crisis.”

Mathale added that farm murders were not on the rise and said the police were attending to it.