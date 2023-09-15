NFP praises IFP founder Buthelezi, say they're deeply moved by his passing

The NFP was formed by the late Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi - she had previously served as the IFP’s national chairperson but broke away from Buthelezi’s party in 2011.

ULUNDI - Despite well documented tensions between the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and its splinter party, the National Freedom Party, NFP members have joined those praising Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi for his political contributions to the country.

They too are expected to join mourners throughout the rural town of Ulundi who will form a guard of honour as Buthelezi’s remains make their way back home on Friday afternoon.

The NFP was formed by the late Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi - she had previously served as the IFP’s national chairperson but broke away from Buthelezi’s party in 2011.

A bitter rivalry between the two also saw the NFP winning control of IFP strongholds during its peak.

NFP councillors in Ulundi say Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s role will forever be respected.

A councillor serving the smaller party, Mbongiseni Zungu, said the NFP was closely tied to Buthelezi.

"The reality is our late president was inkathi before starting the NFP, so she drew a lot of lessons and energy from the prince, so that when she passed, we also had learned a lot - so Shenge’s passing claimed a leader."

NFP Ulundi chairperson, Musizwe Gcaba, said they’d all been deeply moved by Buthelezi’s passing.

"We are hurting because the prince paved a political journey for us - we would have not been in politics if it was not for him."

The views expressed by many in Buthelezi’s hometown are at odds with critics, who blame the statesman for the bloody conflict leading up to the 1994 democratic breakthrough.