Local govt's inefficiencies undermine work in Diepsloot - police

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Johannesburg said the inefficiencies of local government undermine the work of police in Diepsloot.

The city’s district commissioner, General Max Masha, was in the township on Friday afternoon to accept a memorandum from residents.

The Diepsloot Community Forum organised a march to the police station on Friday due to a spike in murders in the area.

Eleven people have been killed in Diepsloot over the last two weeks.

Masha said policing in Diepsloot was considerably tougher than in other parts of the city.

"The main thing we want here is an all-government approach, that's why you heard the community saying they want the mayor here because they complain about lighting they complain about a whole lot of things. And now we, the police, find ourselves now in the middle because if service delivery does not occur, for example, if the are no roads, no lighting then that is a ground for crime."

He said in order to stabilise the situation, they had boosted public order policing.

The community forum was expecting Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to sign their memorandum but he was a no-show.