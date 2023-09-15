Go

Late Mangosuthu Buthelezi returns to KwaPhindangene palace for final farewell

Buthelezi's loved ones, his political party, the Inkatha Freedom Party IFP) and amabutho, collected his remains and escorted them from a local mortuary.

A convoy of vehicles arrive at the Buthelezi home in KwaPhindangene on 15 September 2023 to collect his family as they prepare to fetch the body of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi from the mortuary. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
A convoy of vehicles arrive at the Buthelezi home in KwaPhindangene on 15 September 2023 to collect his family as they prepare to fetch the body of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi from the mortuary. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
15 September 2023 18:30

ULUNDI - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has arrived at the KwaPhindangene palace for the last time.

A cortège carrying his remains made its way to his home late on Friday afternoon.

Buthelezi’s loved ones, his political party, the Inkatha Freedom Party IFP) and amabutho, collected his remains and escorted them from a local mortuary.

Buthelezi died last week at the age of 95.

A homecoming led by religious leaders, the IFP, Zulu regiments and members of the Ulundi community - all these represent some of the things that Mangosuthu Buthelezi loved.

They embraced his immortal remains in song as they prepared to bid him farewell for the last time.

While an official funeral is set to follow on Saturday, little will be discussed about the burial because Buthelezi is of royal blood

Some traditional leaders have been known to be laid to rest in the dead of the night.

Buthelezi’s family is expected to observe cultural rites overnight.

