Late Mangosuthu Buthelezi returns to KwaPhindangene palace for final farewell

ULUNDI - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has arrived at the KwaPhindangene palace for the last time.

A cortège carrying his remains made its way to his home late on Friday afternoon.

Buthelezi’s loved ones, his political party, the Inkatha Freedom Party IFP) and amabutho, collected his remains and escorted them from a local mortuary.

[WATCH] Zulu regiments (Amabutho) arriving at the KwaPhindangene royal residence, as they prepare to fetch #PrinceMangosuthuButhelezi’s body from a local mortuary this afternoon. He will be laid to rest tomorrow. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/lbsa9AZlJW ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 15, 2023

Buthelezi died last week at the age of 95.

A homecoming led by religious leaders, the IFP, Zulu regiments and members of the Ulundi community - all these represent some of the things that Mangosuthu Buthelezi loved.

They embraced his immortal remains in song as they prepared to bid him farewell for the last time.

While an official funeral is set to follow on Saturday, little will be discussed about the burial because Buthelezi is of royal blood

Some traditional leaders have been known to be laid to rest in the dead of the night.

Buthelezi’s family is expected to observe cultural rites overnight.