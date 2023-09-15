Lamola pins SA's high crime rate on social ills in defence of justice system

Lamola said while there was a lot of evidence that law enforcement authorities were clamping down on crime, the core to bringing it down was addressing social ills, such as broken family structures and unemployment.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has defended the criminal justice system, saying it is not the reason the crime rate is so high in South Africa.

During a mini debate in Parliament on Thursday, Lamola said there was plenty of evidence that law enforcement authorities were clamping down on crime kingpins.

The minister added that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was also successful in seizing the proceeds of crime and returning money stolen from the State.

Lamola said though a deterrent to crime was a criminal justice system that worked, the core challenge to bringing down crime was addressing societal ills, like broken family structures and unemployment.

“While we acknowledge that there are challenges, I do think we need to work as a collective, as a nation to deal with the family structure, to deal with our societal structure because criminals live with us.”

He also defended government's remission programme to lessen overcrowding in prisons.

“Less than 1% of parolees recommit crime.”

Lamola said the criminal justice system needed to be modernised for it to be more efficient and responsive.