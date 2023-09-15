IFP set for policy conference in October following founder Buthelezi’s death

Though the party underwent a huge loss after its founder, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, died last week, it will sit down to assess its policy positions to pave the way forward towards 2024's general elections and beyond.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is set to continue with its policy conference in October.

Party Secretary General Siphosihle Ngcobo said the current leadership would take the party forward, but they all accepted the IFP would never be the same again.

Ngcobo was speaking to Eyewitness News from KwaPhindangene, where the party is observing a period of mourning in honour of its founder and long-time president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who died on 9 September.

Ngcobo said the party couldn’t afford to go to both the national elections and an elective conference without sitting down to assess its policy positions.

“The prince is the prince. He was president of the IFP for a very long time.”

That was how Ngcobo described Buthelezi, who served as the IFP’s north star from the very beginning of the organisation, when it was still called Inkululeko Yesizwe.

On Friday, Ngcobo and Buthelezi’s successor, Velenkosini Hlabisa, are tasked with seeing the IFP through the major loss, paving a way towards the elections and beyond.

Ngobo said this wouldn't be easy.

“We will do everything possible to do the right thing to lead our people.”

He said the party would resume work ahead of the policy conference, including the content that should be placed on its agenda.

Meanwhile, the IFP will be joined by thousands of mourners as it prepares for its founder’s final journey to the grave on Saturday.