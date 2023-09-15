GP Health dispatches water tankers to hospitals experiencing supply challenges

The Gauteng Department of Health said the affected hospitals were experiencing supply challenges due to low pumping pressure from Rand Water and Johannesburg Water.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Department of Health has dispatched water tankers to several hospitals in the province after they experienced challenges with supply.

The department said the affected facilities were the Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child hospitals in Johannesburg, as well as the Pholosong Hospital in Ekurhuleni.

It said the issue was down to low pumping pressure from bulk water suppliers Rand Water and Johannesburg Water.

"All facilities that are affected have put in place diversion measures so that where they are severely impacted, they are able to divert patients to other nearby facilities. The facility management unit continues to monitor the situation," said Gauteng Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.