Govt on track to end load shedding, achieve energy security: Presidency

South Africans have had to brave Stage 6 power outages for almost a week. Struggling power utility Eskom has attributed the strain on its grid to delays in returning generating units back to service.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency has reassured South Africans that government is well on track and confident that it will end load shedding and achieve energy security.

This comes as citizens have braved Stage 6 power outages for almost a week.

Higher stages of rolling power cuts are in full swing until further notice.

Eskom has also urged South Africans to reduce electricity usage or risk experiencing outages beyond Stage 6.

READ: Mashatile promises to ‘put load shedding behind us’ by 2024

The struggling power utility attributed the strain on its grid to delays in returning generating units back to service.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the unnecessary breakages were being attended to.

"Unfortunately, we do have to contend with these unplanned breakages and in some cases with delays, with respect to units that are meant to be back in service."