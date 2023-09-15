Good Samaritan helps CT pensioner as Sassa struggles with grant payments

Eyewitness News visited several South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices in Gauteng and the Western Cape on Friday, where hundreds are still queueing in hopes of getting their grants.

CAPE TOWN - While Postbank promised social grants would be accessible to beneficiaries by now, thousands are still without the much-needed source of income two weeks later.

Eyewitness News visited several South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) offices in Gauteng and the Western Cape on Friday where hundreds are still queueing in hopes of getting their grants.

In Cape Town, a good Samaritan has stepped in to help a pensioner who has not been able to access her monthly grant due to ongoing system glitches.

After listening to Denise Adriaans' story on Mandy Weiner's Midday Report on Thursday, an anonymous listener called in to offer her financial assistance.

"I was deeply moved by Denise's plight as she is one of the pensioners who didn't get their pension. So, I felt that I should basically make a contribution just to help her there and there for her needs."

Adriaans said the good Samaritan called her on Thursday and when she woke up on Friday morning, she saw a message on her phone that money had been deposited into her account.

"I am overwhelmed by this kind person, who reached out to me to assist me during this trying time. I am elated. Words cannot explain how grateful I am."

Adriaans said she hoped everything would be resolved with Postbank as soon as possible.