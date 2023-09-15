German tourist disappearance: Five accused back in court

The five accused are also being investigated for the possible murder of Nick Frishke who disappeared after going hiking in Hangberg.

CAPE TOWN - The five men accused in the disappearance of German tourist Nick Frischke are set to appear in the Cape Town Regional Court on Friday.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin were arrested after being found with Frischke's possessions - a backpack and wallet - following his disappearance on 14 February this year.

Frischke disappeared after going hiking in Hangberg.

The five accused have been charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm.

They are also being investigated for the possible murder of Frishke.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the State was still deliberating whether to add the murder charge.