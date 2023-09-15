Family of man allegedly raped by prominent CT musician say delays taking a toll

It's alleged that the abuse by the 49-year-old man started in 2013 and continued until the victim was 20 years old.

CAPE TOWN - The family of a young man who was allegedly raped by a renowned Cape Town musician said delays in the case were taxing on them.

The 49-year-old man's rape trial was set to begin at the Blue Downs Magistrates Court on Friday.

However, it was postponed to 31 October due to an electrical fault at the courthouse.

The well-known musician, who cannot be named, is accused of raping his former student in 2013 when the victim was 14-years-old.

It's believed that the abuse continued until the victim was 20.

He was arrested at his home in Kuils River three years ago.

The victim's family says the accused was a trusted family friend and their son’s mentor at a music school in Cape Town.

The family said they've been attending the case since the man's arrest in 2020 and it's now taken a toll on them.

Family spokesperson, June Major, said this was especially tough on the victim, who has seen his alleged perpetrator at every court appearance.

"All these delays are affecting us and we want it to run and run smoothly with no delays so that the young man can find some kind of healing and a way to move forward."

However, she said the family would not rest until justice was served.