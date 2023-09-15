Displaced families of second Marshalltown fire say they have nowhere else to go

More than 1,000 residents, including women and children, have been left homeless and helpless after a fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story hijacked building in Marshalltown.

JOHANNESBURG - Families devastated by a fire in the Johannesburg CBD have been stranded, with many fearing that they will have to spend the night on the street.

It’s understood the privately-owned building was a factory before residents set up shacks inside and illegally connected themselves to water infrastructure.

Destitute residents, who gathered behind the police cordons on Friday, told Eyewitness News that they had nowhere else to go.

"We don't know. We're waiting for them to tell us if we're going in or staying out," one man said.

"I never managed to take out anything because the fire and smoke were too much, so I only managed to take my kids out," another man said.

This comes after a tragic fire ripped through another hijacked building in the same precinct, leaving 77 people dead just two weeks ago.