Diepsloot residents demand return of TRT officers in wake of killings

About 300 protestors marched through the township’s streets demanding the return of tactical response team officers.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police say 11 people have been murdered in Diepsloot over the last two weeks.

This has prompted demonstrators to take to the streets on Friday.

Last year, the officers were deployed to Diepsloot but they were then redeployed to other areas.

Fr the past two weeks there has been one murder almost daily in the streets of Diepsloot.

This has residents demanding that the police’s tactical response team be redeployed to the area permanently.

Diepsloot Community Forum’s Lefa Nkala: "In that same killing spree of our people at Sasol garage, people were forced to enter that small shop and criminals bombed that shop while people were inside and a taxi owner was killed in that process."

Johannesburg district commissioner, General Max Masha, said arrests were being made.

"We've arrested one person so far, as well as being hot on the heels of the others. We know who they are, it's a matter of time. They'll be arrested."

A memorandum has been signed between police and community members, with a deadline of seven days to respond to demands.

The community also wants tactical response team officers redeployed to the area by Friday evening.