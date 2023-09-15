CoJ firm on eviction of residents from second Marshalltown building hit by fire

More than 1,000 residents in Marshalltown have been left destitute after another blaze gutted a decaying three-storey building in the inner city.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg said it stands by its decision to evict residents devastated by a fire in the CBD even if it's taken to court.

More than 1,000 residents in Marshalltown have been left destitute after another blaze gutted a decaying three-storey building in the inner city.

It’s understood the privately owned building was a factory before it was hijacked and turned into a sprawling settlement of informal structures.

Uncertain of their fate, occupants of the gutted building have been waiting on the pavement of Delver and Cornelius Street, some with a few belongings they managed to grab as they escaped the burning building.

READ: Displaced families of second Marshalltown fire say they have nowhere else to go

The City of Johannesburg said they would not be allowed to return to the building.

"We are going to evict them. There is no way that we can allow them to go back into there. We are going to declare the building unsafe and seal the building today. We are going to see what we can do in terms of arranging temporary accommodation," said City manager, Floyd Brink.

Brink said the building was now a safety hazard.

"There are some illegal connections in that building. There is no way that we can allow any form of loss of life. It's only two weeks ago that we had a similar kind of incident, so it would be irresponsible of us through our EMS department to allow anybody into that building."

The metro has been on a mission to reclaim hijacked buildings after a tragic fire killed 77 people.