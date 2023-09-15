Go

City of Tshwane secures permanent interdict against striking employees

The metro approached the Labour Court in Braamfontein on an urgent basis over the unlawful strike by staff affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu).

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) in Tshwane have been protesting over salary increases after 3 years without one. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.
15 September 2023 19:36

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has secured a permanent interdict against striking employees following weeks of disruptions, intimidation and service delivery shortfalls.

The metro approached the Labour Court in Braamfontein on an urgent basis over the unlawful strike by staff affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu).

Demonstrations began over a month ago after the municipality backed out on a 5.4% wage increase deal.

"It is important to note that the court restricts employees from participating in unlawful strike action. In addition, this permanent interdict confirms that strikers are restrained from performing any acts of destruction of any private or public property or performing any acts of intimidation towards any of the city's employees," said City of Tshwane's Lindela Mashigo.

Mashigo said to date, 123 workers had been fired for participating in the strike, with more dismissals in the pipeline.

