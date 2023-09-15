Case against mothers whose children died in informal settlement fire postponed

The two women, Lindiwe and Zanele Machaka, were charged with culpable homicide after five children were burned to death in an informal settlement fire in August while they were at a tavern.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against two sisters facing charges of culpable homicide in connection with the deaths of five children in an informal settlement fire near Laudium, in August, has been postponed to next week.

This was for the finalisation of a report on their suitability to be placed under correctional supervision while they awaited trial.

The women allegedly locked the children, aged between one and six years old, in the home while they went to a local tavern.

While they were out it caught fire and the children, unable to escape, were killed.

It’s understood three of the children who died in the fire were Zanele’s children and that the other two were Lindiwe’s grandchildren.

The two women also facing charges of child neglect.

They were granted R5,000 bail each, which they told the court they could not afford to pay.

As a result, the court now commissioned the correctional supervision suitability report.

When they appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrates Court on Friday, though, the court heard that that report still wasn’t finalised, with the Department of Correctional Services not being able to verify their address yet, so the case was postponed until Thursday.

In the meantime, they remain in custody.