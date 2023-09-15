Case against 5 accused in disappearance of tourist Nick Frischke postponed again

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin made a brief appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The case against five men accused in the disappearance of German tourist Nick Frischke has been postponed to 22 September.

They have been charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm after being caught with Frishke’s backpack and wallet shortly after he disappeared on 14 February this year.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, Carlo Guenantin and Melvin Guenantin made a brief appearance in Wynberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

Besides facing the robbery and firearm charges the five accused are also being investigated for the possible murder of Frishke.

The National Prosecuting Agency said the accused will appear again in Wynberg on 22 September when the case will be transferred to the regional court for an appearance on 10 October.