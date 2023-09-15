Buthelezi family preps for final farewell as body returns home on Friday

The prince, who died on Saturday at 95 years old, will be buried in a Special Official Category 1 funeral on Saturday.

ULUNDI - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's loved ones are on Friday preparing for his journey back home.

This time they will receive his remains as they prepare to bid him farewell for the last time on Saturday.

Buthelezi died on Saturday at the age of 95.

His burial was declared an Special Official Category 1 funeral by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

READ MORE:

Very few people are at the KwaPhindangene Palace, at the moment, with an even smaller media contingent.

But residents of Ulundi and AmaButho, the Zulu regiments, are expected to line up the streets as Buthelezi's remains make their way back to his beloved home.

This is expected to take place in the afternoon.

Meetings between government, the Inkatha Freedom Party, and some family members continue, while work to get the stadium ready for Saturday's crowds is also ongoing.

A programme, which will include the speakers, is yet to be released.