Australia recall veteran Slipper to face Fiji

SAINT-GALMIER - James Slipper will become only the third Australian to play in four Rugby World Cup tournaments after coach Eddie Jones on Friday named him as one of three changes for the Pool C clash with Fiji.

The 34-year-old comes in at tighthead for the injured Taniela Tupou and will earn his 132nd Test cap in Sunday's match in Saint Etienne.

"It's a remarkable achievement to play in four World Cups," Jones said at the team announcement.

"Particularly as he started off as a tighthead then volunteered to go to loosehead and he's volunteering to go back to tighthead.

"It's a real testament to his courage, to his resilience, to how much he loves the game and he loves playing for the Wallabies and we think on Sunday he'll play a pretty big game for us."

Tupou is suffering from a hamstring strain but Jones said he would be available in a couple of weeks.

For hooker David Porecki, it will be business as usual despite his new tighthead partner.

"No changes. We've got our 'next man up approach' here, so everyone's prepared," he said about Slipper coming into the team.

"He wouldn't be there if he couldn't adapt, that's one of his strengths. He's experienced and I've packed with him before at tighthead and he was spot on there and I fully expect him to do the job well."

EXPERIENCE OVER STRENGTH

Fellow veteran Nic White gets the nod at scrum-half in place of Tate McDermott, who suffered a concussion in last week's 35-15 victory over Georgia in Australia's Pool C opener and is sitting out a 12-day head injury assessment protocol.

It showed a clear preference from Jones for experience in what is otherwise a very young Wallaby squad at the World Cup, with 33-year-old White picked at scrum-half over Isaak Fines-Leleiwasa, who comes into the matchday 23 on the bench.

"Nic has more experience," Australia's assistant coach Pierre-Henry Broncan said this week. "He can control perhaps more the game than Fines.

"Fines is a Fijian player, he's an athletic player, very fast. He can carry very well and he's a strong boy, a very strong boy.

"As a halfback I (would) prefer to play against Nic, I think, because if there is a fight, Fines can be very tough," the French coach said.

Jones said both would have an important role on Sunday at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

"We've got two good halfbacks to fill the 80 minutes. Nic will start and little Freddie (Fines-Leleiwasa) will finish and we think both guys will give us a good 80 minutes," said Jones.

The other change sees Nick Frost partner captain Will Skelton at lock with Richie Arnold dropping to the bench.

Skelton was named in the starting line-up despite heading for scans on a calf issue picked up in training on Thursday.

Jones said the second rower would be given "right up until kick-off" to prove his fitness.

The coach made three changes to his bench with hooker Jordan Uelese coming in for Matt Faessler, who alongside backrower Langi Gleeson misses out.

Team (15-1)

Ben Donaldson; Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jordan Petaia, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete; Carter Gordon, Nic White; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Tom Hooper; Will Skelton (capt), Nick Frost; James Slipper, David Porecki, Angus Bell

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Blake Schoupp, Zane Nonggorr, Richie Arnold, Rob Leota, Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, Lalakai Foketi, Suli Vunivalu

Coach: Eddie Jones (AUS)