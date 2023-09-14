WATCH: Oasis Farm residents push back against CoCT's illegal power disconnection

On Wednesday, it was a tug of war when angry residents in the area tried to prevent city officials from cutting illegal electrical connections.

CAPE TOWN - An attempt by the City of Cape Town to disconnect illegal electrical connections in Philippi was met with resistance by angry residents of Oasis Farm.

Officials from the city's Electricity Department and city law enforcement officials returned to the area on Wednesday to cut illegal connections.

However, tempers flared, and stun grenades were used to disperse angry residents trying to stop officials from disconnecting illegal electricity connections.

Residents said they had been trying for years to get assistance from the City of Cape Town to provide them with electricity.

However, the city said the informal settlement was situated on privately-owned land and would need the approval of the landowner to provide services.