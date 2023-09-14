Tshwane suspends all bus services after torching of 4 trucks, bakkie

Four city-owned vehicles were torched, and several buses were pelted with stones in the Pretoria CBD on Wednesday allegedly by striking municipal workers, who were continuing to demand that the metro increase wages by 5.4%.

TSHWANE - The City of Tshwane has been forced to withhold some of its municipal services after its infrastructure was set alight allegedly by striking municipal employees.

Destructive scenes played out in the Pretoria CBD on Wednesday after four city-owned vehicles were torched and several busses were pelted with stones, amid an ongoing labour strike by municipal workers.

The violence comes as the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) is at loggerheads with the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led metro over a 5.4% wage increase.

The union rejected the city's claims that it did not have money to pay workers.

The City of Tshwane has suspended all its bus services after four trucks and a bakkie belonging to the metro were torched, allegedly by the striking municipal workers.

During the sporadic attacks, Transport MMC Katlego Mathebe said an A Re Yeng bus was also damaged.

“In the interest of the safety of both our commuters and employees, we took the decision to suspend operations. It is important that we protect city infrastructure from these criminal acts. It is now clear that the city is no longer dealing with an illegal strike action, but we're now dealing with a well-coordinated criminal attack on our infrastructure,” said City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

“Brazen and shameful physical assault of employees and the torching of fleet in the Pretoria CBD by the striking employees have left the municipality’s top management deeply saddened, angered and shocked.”

These are not the first attacks on the city’s infrastructure - at least three waste removal trucks were torched in August.

To date, the city fired 123 employees, and more dismissals are in the pipeline.