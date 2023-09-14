Tshwane, Samwu must submit to mediation to resolve impasse - Gauteng legislature

Over the past two months, municipal workers affiliated with Samwu have been on strike, demanding a 5.4% wage and salary increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng legislature has called for the Tshwane Municipality and the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) to submit to a mediation process to resolve the ongoing impasse between the two parties.

Over the past two months, municipal workers affiliated with Samwu have been on strike, demanding a 5.4% wage and salary increase.

ALSO READ:

• ‘This will spiral out of control’: Brink urges SAPS to assist with Samwu strike

• Tshwane residents accuse officials of being ‘stubborn’ as Samwu strike continues

• Tshwane suspends all bus services after torching of 4 trucks, bakkie

Earlier this week, the Bargaining Council ruled in favour of the workers and ordered the city to effect the increases, however, the city is appealing the ruling.

The Tshwane Municipality has fired over 120 workers for participating in the strike and has blamed union members for being behind the recent torching of its trucks.

Leader of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) delegation visiting the capital city, Amos Dangor, said the dispute was exacerbating the service delivery challenges in Tshwane.

"We want to call for calm and for the cooling of tempers and not for the burning of equipment or assets but rather both parties but rather that both parties seek arbitration to resolve this matter."