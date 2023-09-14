‘This will spiral out of control’: Brink urges Saps to assist with Samwu strike

Amidst the ongoing municipal workers' strike over wage increase disputes with the metro, there are several cases of infrastructure damage and a halt to municipal services.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane municipality has called on the South African Police Service to act against ongoing violence allegedly by striking workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers' Union.

Over the last two months, there have been several incidents of municipal infrastructure being damaged and services halted.

Workers affiliated with the union are unhappy over the municipality's decision not to give them a wage increase.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink joined hundreds of metropolitan police officers who escorted the municipality's waste trucks to their respective destinations.

Brink said the city need more help.

"What is very important is that we get South African police in, crime intelligence, as well as public order policing to safeguard the country's capital,” he said.

“As I have warned weeks ago, this is going to spiral out of control, and we do need South African police at a national level to attend to the situation."