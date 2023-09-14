Senzo Meyiwa murder trial stalls again; proceedings to resume in October

South Africans will have to wait for another two weeks to hear more about the photos found on Mthobisi Mncube’s phone.

JOHANNESBURG - The cross-examination of a key State witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has stalled once again in the Pretoria High Court.

The defence was expected to continue cross-examining key State witness, Constable Sizwe Zungu, on photos the State has used to link the accused to the soccer star’s murder.

#SenzoMeyiwaTrial Judge Mokgoatlheng notes that Court was going on recess from tomorrow to 2 October 2023.



Mokgoatlheng says the defence must be ready to cross examine ballistic expert, Mangena upon return.



The matter is postponed to 2 October. #SenzoMeyiwa @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2023

Zungu claims to have seen all the accused at the Vosloorus hostel on the day Meyiwa was shot in the same area.

The Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.

The State believes Mncube was the gunman that shot Meyiwa.

On Wednesday, the defence requested all of the pictures that the investigators found on Mncube’s phone and not just the ones chosen for the evidence album.

Advocate George Baloyi said State cellphone expert, Moses Mabasa, handed over the master copy on Wednesday.

"There are about 784 photos. We went through all of them and we also made copies for the defence and we provided them with the memory stick."

On Thursday, all the defence lawyers told the court that they would need time to consult and study the photos.

From Friday, the high court will go on a two-week recess and the trial will resume on 2 October.