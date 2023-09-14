Sassa payout delays: Govt needs to probe Postbank payment system - Black Sash
The human rights organisation said that government should address 'systemic flaws' of the grant payment system and not dismiss the 'crisis' as a technical glitch.
CAPE TOWN - Human rights organisation Black Sash has urged government to launch an independent investigation into the flaws of Postbank's payment system.
Thousands of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant beneficiaries struggled to receive payouts for more than a week.
In a statement, Black Sash said government needed to address "systemic flaws and not dismiss the current grant payment crisis as a technical glitch."
Black Sash regional manager Thandi Henkerman said beneficiaries had a constitutional right to receive their grants with dignity.
"What we have witnessed over the last week is a breach of this right. It is simply unacceptable that beneficiaries carry the financial burden of government failure."
The organisation further urged government to launch an independent investigation into the payment system and reimburse beneficiaries for failed transaction fees.
"To date, the memorandum of understanding between Sassa and Postbank has not been finalised or signed. This needs to be addressed so that both entities can be held accountable."
The Minister of Social Development and the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies are set to brief the media about the Sassa card replacement "master plan" on Thursday.