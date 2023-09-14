Sassa grant payments glitch the result of a Postbank systems upgrade - Gungubele

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele and Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu gave an update on the ongoing Sassa payout delays that left grant recipients stranded.

JOHANNESBURG - Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele said the technical glitch that left thousands of grant beneficiaries, mostly pensioners, without their Sassa payouts was a result of a systems upgrade at the South African Postbank.

Thousands of social grant beneficiaries across the country were left frustrated and disheartened last week after their funds were stalled by Postbank’s new malfunctioning payment system.

Gungubele explained that the breakdown was caused by a system migration fault that saw withdrawals being declined at ATMs and retail shops.



"The system challenges led to transactions of beneficiaries resulting in a transaction incomplete error because all the systems communication time outs. Transaction incomplete errors are common payment system errors within the space due to automated reversal functionality."

The defective payment system affected the elderly, the physically disabled as well as those receiving the child support grants.

"Regrettably this resulted in some social grant beneficiaries that were due to be paid on the 5th and 6th of September this year not receiving their social grant payments on time. We'd like to reassure our social grant beneficiaries, the public and all stakeholders that the system challenges are as a matter of fact resolved on the morning of the 6th of September."

