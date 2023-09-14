Santaco says no taxi operators raised issues with law enforcement op in Langa

Taxi umbrella body Santaco in the Western Cape said it was aware of an operation where some minibus taxis were apparently impounded in Langa township in Cape Town.

It is believed that city traffic and law enforcement officials held an operation in the township on Thursday.

However, the city did not confirm how many minibus taxis were impounded and why.

The issue of taxi impoundments brought taxi operations in Cape Town to a halt last month.

Santaco provincial chairperson, Mandla Hermanus, said they are aware of Thursday’s clampdown but added that no operator raised any issues around wrongful impoundment.

"As part of their daily routine, law enforcement agencies normally have these law enforcement operations, so we expect that as part of what they do on a daily basis. So, we don't have challenges as Santaco with that."

Hermanus has called on their members to report any wrongful impoundments to them.

"We as Santaco, we'll take it up, even using the platform of the task team that we currently have with both the City of Cape Town and the provincial government."