'SA is not going to collapse': Ntshavheni on looming govt spending cuts

On 31 August, Treasury sent a cost containment letter to several government entities raising red flags over the country’s depreciating public finances.

JOHANNESBURG - The national government said while the country was in a financial mess, it had not reached a crisis stage yet.

The letter stated that the government would have to make unprecedented cuts to spending in order to ensure fiscal stability.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said this was a global issue and was not isolated to South Africa.

In the letter, Treasury said that the weak performance of the economy and revenue shortfall had necessitated for a mid-year budget shuffle.

Over the past weeks, there have been fears over what programmes or workers the government will cut to stabilise its books.

Minister Ntshavheni said the Cabinet had not resolved to cut any programmes yet, particularly ones that could affect service delivery.

"Because we do not want to create an impression that there is a crisis and South Africa is going to collapse. South Africa is not going to collapse. We have everything on hand."

Ntshavheni said the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana would address the nation soon regarding the government’s plans.