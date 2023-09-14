SA badminton ace Scholtz boosts Paris 2024 qualification hopes with series win

This means that Nita Scholtz’s world ranking has risen to 90 and she is the highest-ranked African.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Nita Scholtz has won the Benin International Future Series after beating Nour Youssri (Egypt) in a nail-biting badminton match.

This means that Scholtz’s world ranking has risen to 90 and she is the highest-ranked African.

Scholtz won the first game 21-17, then lost the second 22-20 to set up an exciting third game which saw Scholtz trailing 19-16 in the final game before making her comeback and winning the title 21-19.

The win boosts Scholtz's world ranking and her hopes of qualifying for Paris 2024. Qualification ends on 31 March 2024.

FILE: South Africa's badminton player Nita Scholtz. Picture: Badminton South Africa/Facebook.

The athlete from the Free State won the 2021 Benin International Future Series and in 2022 she became the national champion in the women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles and represented South Africa at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In 2019, Scholtz won gold in the women’s singles and doubles at the All Africa Championships.

She will be competing at the Kampala Future Series and Uganda International Series later this month.

Meanwhile, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has confirmed that athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to participate as Individual Neutral Athletes in BWF-sanctioned tournaments commencing 26 February 2024.

And the BWF Para-Badminton World Circuit for 2024 has been confirmed.

The BWF Para Badminton World Championships 2024 in Pattaya, Thailand is the final chance for athletes to earn world ranking points for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games qualification.