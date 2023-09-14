Rugby World Cup: Marx ruled out of tournament after sustaining knee injury

Springboks hooker Malcolm Marx, considered by many to be the best in the world in his position, is a vital part of the world champions' squad.

JOHANNESBURG - The Springboks have been dealt a blow at the Rugby World Cup.

Hooker Malcolm Marx has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a knee injury.

Along with Bongi Mbonambi, they formed an interchangeable and imposing combination as the team's hookers, either starting or coming off the bench.

Marx sustained the injury in training on Wednesday, with scans revealing the extent of the damage on Thursday.

His withdrawal from the squad leaves the Boks with depleted options for the number two jersey - leaving Deon Fourie and Marco van Staden as possible short-term backups to Mbonambi.

No replacement has yet been called up in Marx’s place.