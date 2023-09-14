Presidency slams UDM, others for dropping load shedding court case against govt

In March, more than a dozen organisations and political parties approached the court to force the government to shield schools, police stations, clinics, and hospitals from load shedding.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency has slammed the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and others after they abandoned their load shedding case against the government.

In May, the Pretoria High Court issued an order effectively exempting these institutions from rolling power cuts.

However, it seems that the parties have now withdrawn their court application.

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, has slammed this move as a complete waste of taxpayers' money.

"For all these applicants to take up time and taxpayers’ money, to then simply walk away because they finally appreciated the detailed, substantiative and indisputable response submitted by government, is in fact an insult to both the court as well as the South African public."