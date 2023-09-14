SAPS, IFP find compromise over 'Amabutho' role at Buthelezi’s funeral

While both parties said they have now found one another, they spent a long period deliberating over the Zulu regiments who carry traditional weapons and their expected role this coming weekend.

ULUNDI, KwaZulu-Natal - The police and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) are at loggerheads over the role “Amabutho” ahead of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral on Saturday.

While both parties said they have now found one another, they spent a long period deliberating over the Zulu regiments who carry traditional weapons and their expected role this coming weekend.

Buthelezi, who died last week, was the Zulu prime minister and is considered the second-in-command for Amabutho.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral a Category 1 state funeral has seemingly led to some complications - this with a clash over the role of Amabutho.

Some IFP insiders have told Eyewitness News that Police Minister Bheki Cele and the police were attempting to undo plans set out by both the family and Buthelezi’s political party.

But Cele said a compromise has been found.

"Looks like the synergy is there, we have one day of the event that might be very emotional. I think everybody really will be there to give and take. The first prize here is safety."

Police in Ulundi will be supported by their counterparts in the province, with members of the SANDF to assist.