Passing of NHI Bill won’t overhaul SA’s healthcare system overnight - Govt

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaven said the bill, which seeks to create a universal healthcare system in South Africa, would 'take time' to be implemented and that its reforms would be 'implemented in phases'.

JOHANNESBURG - Government says the passing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill will not result in an immediate overhaul of the country's healthcare system.

The bill seeks to create one government fund that will be able to pay for healthcare services in both private and public health facilities.

Opposition parties and private healthcare bodies have come out guns blazing against it.

Speaking during a media briefing earlier on Thursday, Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said Cabinet reaffirmed its support for the bill as a way of ensuring healthcare to all South Africans.

"The intentional distortion that the passage of the bill will reform everything overnight is mischievous, at best. The transitional provisions are clear that the implementation will take time and that the reforms will be implemented in phases."