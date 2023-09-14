No security fears around Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral, says Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele told journalists on Thursday that he was satisfied with the state of readiness ahead of the event on Saturday.

ULUNDI - Police Minister Bheki Cele said there were no security fears around Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral.

He told journalists on Thursday that he was satisfied with the state of readiness ahead of the event on Saturday.

Cele held a site inspection of the regional sports complex, which is named after Buthelezi, on Thursday afternoon.

There’s also a mock casket, which is being used as part of rehearsals ahead of Saturday #Buthelezi pic.twitter.com/S7ku88mgjG ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 14, 2023

Several dignitaries, including President Cyril Ramaphosa and former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, are expected to attend Buthelezi’s final farewell.

Ramaphosa will also deliver the eulogy.

Cele said government was working well with the IFP and the Buthelezi family.

"We are fine and we agree that we will be working together until the fat lady sings, or whoever sings, at the end of the day to say: 'Yes, bravo, we have done the work'. It's not a small event. But everybody here will know that South Africa must be experienced by now."