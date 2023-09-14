No malice from Ramaphosa in removing Mkhwebane as Public Protector - Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa fired Busisiwe Mkhwebane less than 24 hours after members of Parliament voted for her impeachment on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said there was no malice on the part of President Cyril Ramaphosa in removing Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane as Public Protector.

Ramaphosa fired Mkhwebane less than 24 hours after members of Parliament voted for her impeachment on Tuesday.

Mkhwebane has taken issue with the speed at which the president took his decision to remove her from office.

She has become the first Public Protector and Chapter 9 institution head to be fired.

Mkhwebane has now decided to challenge her impeachment and has slammed the process to remove her, calling it vindictive and premeditated.

However, the Presidency's Magwenya said Mkhwebane's removal was not an emotional decision.

"Is it something that one will take delight from? Of course not. The office of the Public Protector is a very important institution of our democracy and the expectation is that the institution is properly led, and the expectation is that the institution is able to dispense with its mandate properly without any form of disturbance or without any form of interference."