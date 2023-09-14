National Assembly's justice committee to handle John Hlophe impeachment matter

With suspended Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe seemingly having run out of legal road to keep his job, on Thursday National Assembly Secretary Masibulele Xaso said there was no legal impediment for the justice committee not to proceed with the matter.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly’s justice committee has officially been assigned to handle the matter involving the impeachment of Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe.

It’s been two years since the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) asked Parliament to consider removing him for improper conduct more than a decade ago.

But Parliament put the matter on hold pending Hlophe’s court appeals which have since come to naught.

Hlophe is accused of trying to influence Constitutional Court judges in a matter involving former President Jacob Zuma.

African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) chief whip Steve Swart has, however, raised concerns about the justice committee’s heavy workload.

But House chairperson, Cedric Frolick, said this should not be a complicated matter.

"It’s not a full-blown process that will start afresh. We will work with legal services, and I’m quite sure that it won’t be a long, drawn-out process."

In a separate case, Parliament has also been asked to consider the impeachment of Gauteng judge, Nkola Motata, for misconduct.

Parliament has never impeached a judge before.