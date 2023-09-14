‘My dream Rugby World Cup final is France against SA’ - Former Bok coach Mallett

Former Springbok coach, Nick Mallett, sat down with Eyewitness News Sport to chat about his new book, the ongoing Rugby World Cup, and his time in France as a player and coach.

CAPE TOWN - The opening weekend of the 2023 Rugby World Cup had all the drama and intrigue and was - in my opinion - worth the four-year build-up.

Although there were not as many upsets as expected, bar the All Blacks losing to France on the opening night, Fiji failed to beat Wales in a nail-biter, and Argentina were just not good enough on the day to upset England.

For South Africa, there were no surprises against Scotland either, in their opening game on Sunday. The defending champions sailed to an 18-3 victory to kick off their title defence in style.

A lot has been said about this year’s tournament - how highly competitive it will be, and how the gap between the top-tier sides and the minnows have narrowed, which will make for great viewing as a neutral fan.

No one explains this better than former Springbok coach, Nick Mallett, in his new book Insights into the Rugby World Cup.

Mallett sat down with Eyewitness News Sport to chat about his new book, the ongoing Rugby World Cup, and his time in France as a player and coach.

Mallett, who is a regular contributor to many online sports platforms, said he had no plans initially to put pen to paper, but when the publishers approached him, it got the juices flowing.

“I told them initially that I don't think there'd be enough subject matter to do it. But as we got into it, it was quite interesting. Working with Lloyd [Burnard], he had written the book about the 2019 World Cup. And so, he did a lot of the structuring in terms of the chapters, and we worked really well together. I think it came out nicely and it's not a heavy read.”

The former Springbok coach said he wanted to make it as entertaining as possible, an interesting read drawing from his experience as a player and coach stretching over 40 years in which he says he has forged many friendships. That is what stood out for him.

“The experience that I've had at those World Cups have been mostly as a coach, and then obviously commentating on some of them as well. I wanted to put that across - the love of the game, but also to talk about the people in the game and what they meant to me because that's the wonderful thing about rugby. It obviously starts with a fight over a ball, but it goes far beyond that. The friendships you make with your teammates and you, the respect you have for your coaches.

“Then as a coach, the respect you have for your players and your admiration for the way they play, and the friends you make all over the world. It's an exceptional sport and I've been very fortunate to be part of it.”

Speaking of those memories, Mallett brought up a specific moment when he was still coaching South Africa and the team, captained by Gary Teichman at the time, managed to get the French spectators on the Boks side.

“I think it was in my first Test match when I was coaching the Boks. We went and we performed unbelievably well in Paris. The guys won, I think, 52-10.

“At half time, the score was 28-0 to South Africa. And the crowd was cheering for the French. I mean, when they ran on, there was a massive cheer for the French side. The crowd was 100% behind their team, and then we literally played them into silence.”

He laughs: “So at the end of that first half, they were starting to boo their team, and the team went off the field. I could see a couple of their players were in tears. They were so humiliated. And when we came out in the second half and we continued to play really well, the French crowd got tired of booing their players and they started cheering for South Africa. So, with the last try, we scored, we had the whole crowd going 'Ole! Ole! Ole!' At the end of the game, the committee members wouldn't let our team go off the field. He said to Gary, he said that this crowd would like to applaud you for that performance.

“I think we must be the only side in the world that's had a victory lap in someone else's country for their performance. So, I was really proud of that.”

Currently, Mallett is working as a SuperSport analyst in studio for the tournament, and after the opening weekend he was full of praise for the new "bunker review system".

“I like the bunker system. There's still issues around consistency and decisions, whether it should be a yellow or red, but at least it's taken away from the referee so that he can concentrate on the game and the play can go on and then he's just told by a third party who makes the decision for the referee.”

He continued: “So the referee can't be influenced, whether it's a yellow or red. It's just a yellow, it can be upgraded or not. And I like that. It's quicker and it's better for the game.”

Mallett remains one of South Africa's most successful coaches ever, having won 27 of the 38 tests played under his guidance. He coached the national side to the 1999 Rugby World Cup, where the Boks were knocked out in the semifinals. Also taking the reins for Italy from 2007-2011, leading them to the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand.

With his experience in mind, he shared some insights as to what will be happening in the Springbok camp between their first game against Scotland and the second game against Romania on Sunday.

“I would say the team who's playing against Romania were told probably a month ago that this is a team that's going to play against Romania, unless they're injured. So that team would have been preparing from the week before our game against Scotland would already be preparing for their match against Romania. And the team that played against Scotland will be having some fitness and conditioning this week, but it'll be a ‘a down week’ for them.”

Mallett was also quick to remind everyone how long this tournament is. It started on 8 September and will stretch all the way through to the final on 28 October - seven weeks of rugby.

“In a tournament as long as this, which is two months long, you have to take periods where you just take the pressure off. Instead of being on the players' backs all the time, you need your top players to relax, have a week where they can actually relax. I mean, everyone wants to carry on training, but you get off their case and you let them relax, let them go out. And then you kick off again next Monday because we know that obviously Ireland is our biggest challenge in the pool.

“Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber are very, very good at preparing players for the games. They're going to play from a long way in advance, and also saying to the players 'right now, you guys can relax, enjoy yourselves, and back on 100% concentration next Monday'. I think that's probably what's going to happen.”

The South Africans have caused a bit of stir with their 7-1 split in their warm-up game against New Zealand last month, and then the fact that they chose to name their starting team early in the week instead of only 48 hours before kick-off.

On this, Mallett said the following: “Everyone can study tapes as much as they like, but whatever South African team goes out onto the field, whoever they are in that jersey, is going to perform in the same way for the South Africans. They're going to try and dominate the scrums, try and dominate the mauls, dominate every single physical impact either on defence, on attack, and get stuck into the opposition. So, it doesn't matter when you announce the team.”

And then to add some spice, the Boks coaching management has gotten flack for their ‘traffic light’ communication system they used for their opening Pool B clash with Scotland.

“I think it's ridiculous that people should get so upset about something like that. If you're allowed to talk to them through an earpiece, if I'm allowed to sit on the side of the coaches and talk to my fitness trainer on the side of the field, and I can say to them ‘Go and tell the hooker we'd like to drive the next lineup. We want to peel around the front.’ Whatever you're going to say, you are allowed to talk to them. So, surely it’s just an indication with a light to say whatever it means. I don't even know what it means, but there is some communication going on. So why should anyone get worried about you doing it with lights?” said Mallett.

Now, the three-time champions are up against the much lower-ranked Romania on Sunday for their second game of the tournament. Their final two pool games will be against Tonga and Ireland respectively. The road isn’t getting easier.

Mallett says he feels for Romania, who’ve ended up in the ‘Pool of Death’.

“It's very, very difficult for them. These were the minnows of the competition. And with the Springbok team, that was very much a mixed team, who put up 40 points against Australia in Pretoria. If we play that type of mixed team against Romania, they're going to be in a lot of trouble. And understandably so, we are number two in the world, Ireland are number one.

“I mean, it's incredibly tough for them to be in a pool like this. Where Ireland has got a massive advantage is they play a possession-based game, so they hold on to the ball for long, long periods, and their attacking organisation is very good. With ours, there's a physicality that we bring to the game, a physicality, a directness that is a bit different from Ireland. Maybe we won't score 80 points, but I can see us getting well over 50 against each other.”

Despite some of his harsh, coach-like comments when he analyses the game on our television screens over the weekend, Mallett is always optimistic and proud when it comes to the team in green and gold and, just like in his book, he believes they can go all the way.

“It's a very exciting time for South African supporters. And we know perfectly well from this country that when our sports team do well, we have a huge sense of pride as South Africans. I just love the way that this team has operated in the last four years. Siya’s [Kolisi] performance as captain, how he's grown into that role. The transformation of the team has been wonderful.

“The guys who get in are admired and respected by the spectators and by opponents alike. We've got a very good reputation in World Rugby. So, it's just such an exciting time and there's no doubt that we need good news stories in South Africa. And in my opinion, I think the national rugby team is one of the really good news stories.”

Kolisi’s reign as Springbok captain has certainly already been a glorious one, taking a team everyone wrote off to world champions. Now they are looking to make history as the first team ever to lift the Webb Ellis Cup four times.

“My hope is, and I finish the book by saying it, but my absolute perfect final will be France against South Africa and South Africa winning it and South Africa, doing a lap of honour around that field - just like that day Gary’s team did it.

“That'll be absolutely brilliant. My two most favourite teams playing each other. And obviously, I'm South African, I played for South Africa, I coached South Africa, and I'm desperate for South Africa to defend their title. So, it would just be a fantastic end to Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus’s dual partnership that's been so successful.”

Mallett’s book is available at all major bookstores and online.

The Springboks face Romania on Sunday at 3pm.