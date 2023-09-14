Large portion of Cederberg Municipality’s damaged R303 restored

The municipality said that the rest of the restoration process would happen after the different layers were able to dry, and for a final seal to be put down.

CAPE TOWN - The Cederberg Municipality said a significant portion of the R303 that was severely damaged when the town was hit by heavy rains and flooding in June is being rebuilt.

As the R303 links Citrusdal to the N7 highway, access to the town was completely cut off for several days.

The Cederberg Municipality said the road restoration was delayed, as work temporarily stopped to allow the different layers to dry before the final seal was put down.

A section of the roadway was washed away after a nearby river burst its banks.

Ideally, officials said, road repair of this scale should be done during summer but construction workers have had to urgently cut to the chase.

The flooding forced at least 200 people to flee their homes and seek shelter at a local community centre, where they received food and other relief aid.

In Citrusdal, more than 1,000 potholes - also caused by the recent flooding - have since been filled and covered.