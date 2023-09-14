Joburg CBD fire: GP govt closer to identifying deceased undocumented migrants

The Southern African Development Community will link its digital fingerprint database to Gauteng's Forensic Pathology Services to help identify the foreign nationals who were burnt beyond recognition.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government said it's making progress on identifying and repatriating the bodies of the undocumented migrants who died in the Marshalltown fire.

In August, a fire ripped through a hijacked building in the Johannesburg inner city, killing 77 people, most of whom were foreign nationals.

The Southern African Development Community agreed to link its digital fingerprint database with Gauteng's Forensic Pathology Services.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said this would help in identifying the people who were burnt beyond recognition.

"You have a person that leaves their home country as name X, they reside in, say, KwaZulu-Natal, change their name, they go to Free State, change their name, they come to Gauteng, they have a different name, and when a disaster like this hits you have four people who want to claim the same body, but they have different names."