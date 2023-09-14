Investigator in Malema firearm case admits to omitting key info from statement

The trial of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, continues at the East London Magistrates Court on Thursday.

An investigating officer in the case, Colonel Rodney Swartbooi, is being questioned.

He started off by giving details about how the investigation was initiated.

Then after a short adjournment, during cross-examination, he admitted to unintentionally leaving out key information from his statement.

Advocate Laurence Hodes pressed Swartbooi on why he didn’t mention that at the time, Malema was being protected by a SAPS protection unit and the unit had not reported any shooting.

Hodes: "You never mentioned of your own accord there were South African Police Services VIP protection services in his presence, do you agree with me?"

Swartbooi: "During our evidence?"

Hodes: "Yes."

Swartbooi: "Yes, that's correct your worship."

Hodes: "Why not?"

Swartbooi: "Your Worship it wasn't deliberate, it was because of... it wasn't deliberate or intentional not to inform the court."