Hoosen Haffejee's family welcomes finding he did not commit suicide in detention

The 26-year-old anti-apartheid activist was found hanging in his cell at Durban’s Brighton Beach Police Station on 3 August 1977. Less than 24 hours before that, he had been arrested under the Terrorism Act and on suspicion of plotting to overthrow the state.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Dr Hoosen Haffejee has welcomed a court decision overturning the original finding that the anti-apartheid activist killed himself in detention.

But their lawyer said it was painful for them to hear the details of what he went through in court.

His death was ruled a suicide at the time.

But on the back of a reopened inquest, the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday found he was in fact killed by the notorious Security Branch police.

It recommended possible prosecutions against those implicated.

Anwar Jessop, who represents the family, said even for him, the reopened inquest took an emotional toll.

"We as legal practitioners just hearing that evidence, the emotions and the feelings. When you imagine what Dr Haffejee was going through in terms of the evidence, the torture and the manner in which it’s been described, I think if your heart doesn’t melt and if you don’t feel that pain, we can’t call ourselves human."

And he said for Haffejee’s family, it was even more difficult.

"We as ordinary human individuals who’ve never lived through that pain felt it just by listening to the evidence. One can only imagine the heartache and the pain they had to endure when listening to this evidence."