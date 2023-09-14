Gungubele: More than 500,000 grant recipients affected by Postbank glitch

During a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele and his Social Development counterpart, Lindiwe Zulu, explained the problems that prevented pensioners and those living with disabilities from accessing their money for over a week.

During a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Gungubele and his Social Development counterpart, Lindiwe Zulu, explained the problems that prevented pensioners and those living with disabilities from accessing their money for over a week.

Many beneficiaries were forced to sleep outside grant sites, unable to pay the taxi fare home, while some pensioners walked to and from ATMs, Sassa offices and post office branches daily only to be turned back empty-handed.

Gungubele said the new payment switch meant money from failed transactions was erroneously deducted from beneficiaries' accounts, affecting 600,000 people.

"Originally, this affected approximately 600,000 beneficiaries, which translates to about 10% of the 5.3 million beneficiaries that are paid their social grants via Postbank Sassa gold cards monthly. We would like to confirm to South Africa that the majority of these accounts have now been corrected and clients have been able to access their money."

The minister reassured South Africans that the issue had been resolved.

"It is important to acknowledge that due to manual processes involved, the process is time-consuming which has taken a longer than desirable period for clients that were impacted since last week to access their money."

'I AM VERY DEPRESSED'

Meanwhile, a pensioner who has not received her social security grant has detailed her experience since discovering the payment had not come through.

Sixty-five-year-old Sharon Engelbrecht joined dozens of pensioners queueing outside Sassa's local office in Athlone, Cape Town on Thursday.

Engelbrecht, like thousands of other pensioners, has been trying to access her monthly pension grant since Tuesday last week.

"We went to go draw our money at Pick 'n Pay and it was declined. The Wednesday, it was the same. Thursday, the same. Friday we had to go to Hyper."

Engelbrecht said government should not be treating pensioners the way they have been.

"My husband is in a wheelchair. Every time we have go check whether our money is in, we have to pay someone to take us and I don't think it's actually fair. There's a lot of elderly people with crutches. There was a woman, she fainted."

She told Eyewitness News she had been queuing since 4am on Thursday morning and hopes she won't have to come back and queue again on Friday.

Denise Adriaans, 66, from Lotus River said she had been terribly inconvenienced.

"I've been going to various ATMs since last week Tuesday, which was very inconvenient because I had to ask people to take me to the ATMs."

Adriaans said not receiving her grant this month has led to her asking family and friends for help.

"I am very depressed. My blood pressure is sky-high. I have no food, I have to ask family members now to bring food where I'm staying. I am terribly inconvenienced."