Former Postbank board members accuse Gungubele of interference

However, during a media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, the minister said that the board was in fact dissmissed.

This comes hot off the heels of a technical glitch that saw thousands of pensioners returning home empty-handed without their social grants.

"The board has been removed because of a number of governance issues," the minister said.

Gungubele said he had removed the board of directors of the South African Postbank.

The removal of the board follows damning allegations from a forensic investigation report by that found the bank had continued to use service providers that had not been lawfully contracted.

"One of the fundamental problems, the continuation of an illegal contract which was paid no less than R140 million and without a justifiable explanation why it was allowed to continue."

In a leaked letter, the chairperson and board members of Postbank shared their reasons for the pre-emptive resignation, citing ongoing "severe and hostile treatment" from the minister.

The Postbank provides the payment system for social grants for 6.3 million people but this has been a headache with numerous system failures.