Elections 2024: EFF set on solidifying coalition with IFP in KwaZulu-Natal

ULUNDI - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), with their eyes clearly set on the 2024 elections, have told Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters and mourners attending Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's memorial service that the two parties would make history in KwaZulu-Natal, at the 2024 general polls.

This is despite the parties' contentious relationship across some of KwaZulu-Natal's municipalities.

Member of Parliament (MP) and former spokesperson of the red berets Mbuyiseni Ndlozi addressed the event, which was organised by the IFP in honour of the late prince.

Ndlozi was among several parties represented in Parliament who made their way to the rural village to pay their respects on Wednesday.

Buthelezi died on Saturday at 95 years old.

Despite the parties ending their working relationship across eight municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal earlier in 2023, the red berets insisted that the pair would soon come together again.

The red berets said the two would make history in 2024's general polls, as they set their eyes on a coalition with the IFP.

This is a view once expressed by leaders in the EFF and s echoed by Ndlozi.

Ndlozi also addressed claims of tensions brewing in the IFP over recent months, urging the party to remain united.

"We call on the IFP to honour the peace of Shenge. President, you must unite your forces under this legacy."

The IFP and Buthelezi's family vowed to continue working together in honour of the late politician.

Buthelezi will be laid to rest in Ulundi on Saturday.