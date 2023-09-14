Defence teams for Malema, Snyman to file application to have charges dismissed

Their defence teams say the State does not have sufficient evidence against their clients.

EAST LONDON - The defence teams for EFF leader Julius Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, will be filing an application to have the charges against them dismissed.

The pair face a range of charges after Malema allegedly fired a rifle at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations in 2018.

The defence teams for both Malema and Snyman will file a section 174 application when the trial resumes later this month.

They say the State has insufficient evidence against their clients.

It comes as the testimony of another State witness was shown to be shaky.

Colonel Rodney Swartbooi, the investigating officer in the case, admitted to leaving key information out of his statement.

The defence has also questioned the authenticity of a video clip that allegedly shows Malema firing a firearm at Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

Swartbooi also revealed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) wasn’t clear about the origin of the video clips.

The matter has been postponed to 20 September.